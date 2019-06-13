US Navy personnel visit boys’ home in Visakhapatnam to improve Indo-US ties

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: It was an exciting day out for the 40-member crew and staff of USS John P Murtha, who visited Government Home for Boys at Deendayalpuram in the city on Wednesday.

When the sailors and marines trooped into the Government Home for Boys, the inmates’ joy knew no bounds. In the next two-and-a half hours, they indulged in no-holds-barred fun and frolic as they played games and danced with the visitors.

The sailors and marines established an instant rapport with the inmates. The crew members, including 10 women, and 65 inmates were divided into two teams. They played both outdoor and indoor games, including kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, lemon and spoon, musical chairs and so on. The US ship crew thoroughly enjoyed the visit and pepped up the mood of boys throughout. It was also for the first time that the visitors played ethnic sport such as kabaddi and kho-kho. They were briefed about the games and its rules.

Later, the visitors joined the inmates in painting and crafts events. Much to the delight of the inmates, the crew sang some English songs and danced along with them to the beats of tunes of Telugu songs. The programme left a long lasting impression among the boys.

Dileep, one of the inmates of the home, said it was a nice experience for them. “I am very happy,” he said.

Lieutenant Commander Chaplain Roach said they were floored by the hospitality. They were very excited and the visit was a memorable one for them, he added.

The crew’s visit was a part of community relationship-building activity. The US Navy wants to improve relations between people of both the countries, an official of US Consulate General office in Hyderabad said. The official, who accompanied the crew, said braving hot humid conditions, the crew took part in outdoor games and, most importantly, were not at all tired.

Cross visits organised

Visakhapatnam: As part of the professional exchange between visiting Indo-US navies personnel, cross visits were organised on Wednesday. Personnel from USS John P Murtha visited INS Ranvijay where the visitors were given a guided tour of the ship. Personnel from the Eastern Fleet visited USS John P Murtha and interacted with their counterparts.