Home States Andhra Pradesh

US Navy personnel visit boys’ home in Visakhapatnam to improve Indo-US ties

It is a community relationship-building activity to improve Indo-US ties, this is a programme leaves a long-lasting impression among the inmates.

Published: 13th June 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

US Navy personnel with boys from the government home at Deendayalpuram.

US Navy personnel with boys from the government home at Deendayalpuram.

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: It was an exciting day out for the 40-member crew and staff of USS John P Murtha, who visited Government Home for Boys at Deendayalpuram in the city on Wednesday. 
When the sailors and marines trooped into the Government Home for Boys, the inmates’ joy knew no bounds. In the next two-and-a half hours, they indulged in no-holds-barred fun and frolic as they played games and danced with the visitors.

The sailors and marines established an instant rapport with the inmates. The crew members, including 10 women, and 65 inmates were divided into two teams. They played both outdoor and indoor games, including kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, lemon and spoon, musical chairs and so on. The US ship crew thoroughly enjoyed the visit and pepped up the mood of boys throughout. It was also for the first time that the visitors played ethnic sport such as kabaddi and kho-kho. They were briefed about the games and its rules. 

Later, the visitors joined the inmates in painting and crafts events. Much to the delight of the inmates, the crew sang some English songs and danced along with them to the beats of tunes of Telugu songs. The programme left a long lasting impression among the boys. 

Dileep, one of the inmates of the home, said it was a nice experience for them. “I am very happy,” he said.
Lieutenant Commander Chaplain Roach said they were floored by the hospitality. They were very excited and the visit was a memorable one for them, he added.

The crew’s visit was a part of community relationship-building activity. The US Navy wants to improve relations between people of both the countries, an official of US Consulate General office in Hyderabad said. The official, who accompanied the crew, said braving hot humid conditions, the crew took part in outdoor games and, most importantly, were not at all tired. 

Cross visits organised

Visakhapatnam: As part of the professional exchange between visiting Indo-US navies personnel, cross visits were organised on Wednesday.  Personnel from USS John P Murtha visited INS Ranvijay where the visitors were given a guided tour of the ship. Personnel from the Eastern Fleet visited USS John P Murtha and interacted with their counterparts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Indo US US Navy Andhra Pradesh boys home Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp