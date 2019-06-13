Visakhapatnam development council report bats for airport expansion

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: If a new civilian airport were to come up on the entire 1,250 acres of land inclusive of 325 acres on which Visakhapatnam International Airport is set up — it can handle not only 30 million passengers, but will also solve expansion needs till 2050, according to a report prepared by Vizag Development Council, Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers’ Association, and Andhra Pradesh Tours and Travels Association.

Vizag Development Council president O Naresh Kumar said they would submit the report to Airport Authority of India (AAI) emphasising the need to develop the city airport. He said according to the report, 950 acres of land out of a total of 1,250 acres is held by the Indian Navy.

A world class Singapore Changi Airport type building can be built in the existing airport to handle 30 to 40 million passengers.

As an alternative, the Indian Navy can use the entire 2,000 acres acquired for the greenfield airport at Bhogapuram, the report said.

Navy can also utilise another runway at Rambilli where a naval base is coming up on 5,000 acres, the report said, adding that the Indian Navy is also proposing to develop a new strategic air force base in 3,000 acres in Bobbili in Vizianagaram district. The report expresses concern that the airport, which is close to refinery, is being used for training.

The report cited the airport at Bhogapuram would result in a loss of productive time of flyers, who have to spend at least two hours to reach the airport.