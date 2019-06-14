Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan constitutes special panel to review Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme

The main objective of the committee is to make recommendations to improve the quality of healthcare and to extend Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme for all.

Andhra CM Jagan holds a meeting at his office.

Andhra CM Jagan holds a meeting at his office. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday released a GO with regard to the constitution of the committee to submit a report on the universal healthcare services, which are being provided under Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

In a recent review meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, it was decided to constitute an expert committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the current status of healthcare and programmes like Aarogyasri.

The committee will be headed by K Sujatha Rao, a retired IAS officer. The other members include Dr Bhumireddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, Dr Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao, Dr B Sambasiva Reddy, Dr Kasireddy Sateesh Kumar Reddy and Dr Dutta Ramachandra Rao.

Heads of Medical, Health and Family Welfare department and Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences. The Principal Secretary, Medical, Health and Family Welfare department, will be the convenor of the committee. 

The main objective of the committee is to make recommendations to improve the quality of healthcare and to extend Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme for all. The committee will critically review the functioning of 108 and 104 services along with all existing public-private partnership programmes and recommend steps to be taken for providing the best healthcare services to the public.

Also, the committee will review all existing programmes of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department, which include State-funded, Centrally-sponsored schemes, externally-aided projects and public-private partnerships.

In fact, the GO clearly stated that within two weeks of the constitution of the committee, the panel would identify and provide a list of ‘Quick Impact Projects’ that could be taken up immediately and which would ensure visible quality improvement of the services within three to six months.

The expert committee has also been entrusted with the responsibility to recommend a system for prevention and effective management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and suggest measures to be taken for eradication of communicable diseases. 

Committee members
K Sujatha Rao 
Retd IAS officer, Chairperson
Dr Bhumireddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, neurologist, City Neuro Centre,  Hyderabad
Dr Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao, MS, MCH, Soumya Multi Speciality Hospital, Secunderabad
Dr B Sambasiva Reddy, 
Neurosurgeon, City Neuro Centre,  Hyderabad
Dr Kasireddy Sateesh 
Kumar Reddy, MDS, Hyderabad
Dr  Dutta Ramachandra Rao, MBBS, Sita Maha Lakshmi Nursing Home, Krishna district
Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences
HoDs of Health department
Principal Secretary of Health & Family Welfare

Rechristening spree
The State government on Thursday issued orders renaming the Dr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Vaidya Seva as Dr YSR Aarogyasri. The State government also issued orders that renamed the Dr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Vaidya Seva Trust as Dr YSR Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust.

