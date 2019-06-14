Andhra Pradesh releases Inter supplementary exam results

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: HRD minister Adimulapu Suresh released Intermediate advanced supplementary results on Thursday. In the first year Intermediate, 53,025 students, who failed in March, have passed the exams.

In the second year Intermediate, 66,114 students have passed the exams. The supplementary examinations were conducted from May 14 to 22.

Out of the total 3,33,571 students, who appeared for the first year Intermediate exams (General), 2,25,781 have passed the exams. As many as 11,832 students have secured 10/10 GPA in the supplementary exams. Similarly, out of the total 1,30,614, who appeared for the second year Inter exams (General), 66,114 have passed the exams.

The candidates can also apply for recounting by paying Rs 260 per paper or avail scanned copy along with reverification of answer scripts by paying Rs 1,300 per paper. The last date for paying the fee is June 22. Later, the minister also released the new syllabus textbooks for Intermediate second year.