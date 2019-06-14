Jagan must focus on lingering post-bifurcation woes, says Andhra governor ESL Narasimhan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There was no let-up in the barbed remarks against the previous TDP regime on the third day. The criticism of the previous regime was evident in the Governor’s address to the joint session of Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on Friday.

At the beginning of the Governor ESL Narasimhan’s speech itself, it was mentioned that new government has to focus on immediate concerns, some of which were consequences of the state bifurcation and the rest were consequences of the inept handling of challenges emerged post bifurcation. The misutilisation of the resources, both human and fiscal, further compounded the state’s misery, it was observed.

The new government has inherited a near-empty treasury, calling for a stricter, accountable and efficient spending of public money and all attendant resources. However, it is confident of overcoming the problems and ensure a satisfying public service delivery mechanism for the people of the state, it was said.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy during governor's joint address. (Photo | EPS)

Describing the new government as a perfect blend of fresh and experienced, the Governor welcomed the new members to the Assembly, who will be instrumental in making the right policies in the interest of the people. He said he is confident they will uphold the values and cultural heritage of the state.

It was made clear that efforts to pursue the Central Government to implement all the assurances and promises mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 will be top agenda. “The process of the total revamp to ensure a corruption-free state will involve innovative measures, which would be turn out to be a role model for other states to follow,” the Governor said.

As the very first step to ensure transparency and accountability, the government has restored the general consent to CBI permitting it to carry out investigations in the state, which had been withdrawn by the erstwhile government. Further, it has sought the assistance of a judicial commission to look into every sizeable tender even before the tender is floated. “To enhance transparency and pre-empt any scope for corruption, this commission will keep these documents in public domain for a week to get public feedback,” he stated.

Measures will be in place to ensure government money is not wasted through inflated tenders, inflationary tendencies in the award of tenders and contracts will be looked into by a committee of experts, he added

In his nearly 30 minutes speech, the Governor explained the priorities of the Government. There will be a new delivery mechanism of services - Grama Volunteers, one each for 50 households with a salary of Rs 5000 per month. They will be entrusted the task of door delivery of welfare schemes. A call centre to receive complaints from the public directly to be monitored by CMO will be set up. Village Secretaries will be another step in ensuring transparent governance, he said.

Plans for setting up State Farmers Commission, YSRC Rythu Bharosa (Rs12,500 per farmer household per year) from October 15, Interest free loans, insurance coverage under YSR Bhima scheme, review of projects and if needed going for reverse tendering, YSR Aarogyasri scheme for all those with income below Rs 5 lakh per annum, enhancement of salaries for various sections of employees and workers, school education, Amma Vodi scheme (Rs 15,000 per year to women sending children to schools) to prevent child labour and school dropouts, A Permanent BC Commission with statutory powers, constructing 25 lakh houses in the coming five years, clearing total outstanding debt amount for SHGs in phased manner and zero interest loans for them, were explained in detail

It was emphasised that the Government is firm in its resolve to continue the fight for Special Category Status, which would provide employment opportunities for youth in the state. The government also lays emphasis on developing industry and service sectors. Technology will be adopted at appropriate interventions, especially to ensure the safety and security of women. Further, a new sand policy will be brought to curb illegal mining and corruption.

