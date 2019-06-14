Home States Andhra Pradesh

Krishna tops in issuing Land Eligibility Cards in Andhra Pradesh

The Krishna district administration has surpassed the target of issuing 44,557 LECs by achieving issuance of 44,607 cards.

Published: 14th June 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, loan waiver, ryot

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district topped the State in issuing Land Eligibility Cards (LECs) to tenant farmers, Joint Collector Kritika Shukla said.

The district administration has surpassed the target of issuing 44,557 LECs by achieving issuance of 44,607 cards, Shukla added. According to a press release on Thursday, the joint Collector said 22,635 new cards have been issued this year as against the target of 4,051. 

“Of the 40,506 cards to be renewed, we have completed renewal of 21,972 cards. We held grama sabhas with revenue, bank representatives to identify eligible tenant farmers,” she added.

