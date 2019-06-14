Lab accident injures staff at AP's Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

Home States Andhra Pradesh

A chemical which fell on the floor in the laboratory erupted in flames at JNTUK leaving one of the staff of the laboratory injured.

Published: 14th June 2019

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A minor mishap took place in the laboratory of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) leaving one of the staff of the laboratory injured on Thursday. A chemical which fell on the floor in the laboratory erupted in flames, according to officials of the university.

The incident happened in the lab of the JNTU-K pharmacy department in the afternoon. However, it came to light only in the evening. According to information reaching here, the laboratory in charge DBV Naga Srinivas was carrying a jar containing ammonium liquid to pour it into another jar when it spilled as he removed the cap with a jerk. This led to a flames and minor injuries to Srinivas, who was shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

JNTU-K registrar VV Subbarao told media that there was a small mistake while an experiment was underway, which resulted in the mishap. 

