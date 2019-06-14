Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MLAs hit back, say CM Jagan playing mind games 

Senior TDP leader Buchaiah Chowdary said that the statements by the CM gave an impression that he is planning to eliminate the opposition party.

Published: 14th June 2019 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly. (Photo | @ysjagan/instagram)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders took strong exception to the remarks of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that TDP MLAs are in touch with the ruling party.

Senior TDP leader Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary said that the statements by the Chief Minister gave an impression that he is planning to eliminate the opposition party on the lines of what was done by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Asserting that all the 23 TDP MLAs have the capacity to fight against the government on people’s issues and all of them will remain with the party, he added that YSRC was playing mind games by giving an impression that TDP MLAs are looking to switch their loyalty. 
Blaming the YSRC for beginning the war of words in the House on the day of Speaker’s election, Chowdary said that the Chief Minister raked up controversy by attacking the TDP. He also accused the YSRC of violating procedures in taking a decision on electing the Speaker without consulting the opposition party. 

Taking strong exception of ‘Bantrothu’ (attender) remark by YSRC leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu said he is ready to be the attender of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu if all YSRC members accede that they are attenders of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.  

Refuting YSRC’s charges that Jagan had accompanied the then Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao to the Speaker’s chair in 2014 despite not getting any information from the TDP government, TDP MLA Payyavula Kesav, citing Assembly records, said that the Jagan had accepted that TDP had informed him about the selection of Kodela as Speaker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp