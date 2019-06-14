Tough challenges welcome Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni on day one

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the very first day of assuming the Chair, challenges welcomed AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. Though he was elected unanimous, the congratulatory speeches made by the Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition and other members created a furore in the House, forcing the Speaker to appeal to the lawmakers to exercise restraint.

Even as the proceedings took a back seat with the ruling and opposition parties crossing swords over the issue of defection and the process of election of Speaker, Tammineni suggested to the members not to dig up the past and confine to the subject.

Despite facing a tough time in controlling the members, Tammineni, who was elected as MLA from Amadalavalasa constituency of Srikakulam district six times and had worked as minister and Whip in the Assembly in the past, succeeded in overcoming the challenges on Day 1.

When the YSRC members found fault with Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu for not following the tradition of escorting the new Speaker to the Chair, Tammineni said the people were wiser than politicians and they were watching what was going on in the House.

Similarly, when the TDP members demanded an apology from YSRC member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for his “attender’ remarks, the Speaker announced that he would examine the records and expunge such objectionable remarks, if any.

In his concluding remarks, Tammineni, a seasoned politician and a noted orator, gave an impressive speech and promised to uphold the dignity of the House and turn the AP Legislative Assembly as a role model to the nation.

“Initially, I felt that the Speaker’s position was a challenging task. But, I am confident of running the House in order with the cooperation of the members. The House has a young and dynamic Chief Minister as the leader of the House on one side and the four-decade-long experienced Leader of the Opposition on the other. I am sure the House will emerge as a trendsetter in establishing good traditions and respecting the conventions,’’ the Speaker said.

“We should act in such a way that the decisions taken by our House should not be revised by courts. We should not welcome such a situation,’’ he asserted.

Highlighting various unresolved issues like renal problems in Uddanam of Srikakulam district, drinking water issues, lack of roads and electricity in villages, he called upon the members to take up meaningful debates for resolving the issues and instilling confidence among people on the House.

Stating that the House has 100 new members, Tammineni hoped that they will be eager to raise the issues concerning people. He also appealed to the senior MLAs to provide opportunities for the first-timers. Training classes will be held for the newly-elected members, he announced.

Underscoring the need for a nation-wide debate on anti-defection law, he said as “AP stands first in alphabetical order, we will take the first initiative in this regard”. Appealing to the members to desist from wasting the valuable time of the House for small issues, he reminded that `6 lakh is spent for running the House a day.