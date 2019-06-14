Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam's BDL unit to supply Varunastra to Indian Navy; signs contract worth Rs1,187.82 crore

The torpedoes will be manufactured at BDL Visakhapatnam unit, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Published: 14th June 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

A photo of Varunastra, an electric underwater torpedo, desgined by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory.

A photo of Varunastra, an electric underwater torpedo, desgined by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed a contract worth Rs1,187.82 crore for supply of heavyweight torpedoes to Indian Navy. The execution of contract will be in the next 42 months. 
BDL has a dedicated unit at Visakhapatnam for manufacturing underwater weapons, where the order will be executed.

The torpedoes will be manufactured at BDL Visakhapatnam unit, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The heavyweight torpedo or Varunastra is a ship-launched, electrically propelled underwater weapon equipped with one of the most advanced automatic and remote controlled guidance systems. The weapon system uses its own intelligence in tracing target.

The contract was signed by NP Diwakar, Director (Technical), BDL, and Nidhi Chhibber, Joint Secretary and Acquisition Manager (Maritime & Systems), Ministry of Defence, in New Delhi, according to a statement here on Thursday.

Most advanced torpedo 

The heavyweight torpedo or Varunastra is a ship-launched, electrically propelled underwater weapon equipped with one of the most advanced automatic and remote controlled guidance systems. The weapon system uses its own intelligence in tracing the target.

