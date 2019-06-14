Visakhapatnam's BDL unit to supply Varunastra to Indian Navy; signs contract worth Rs1,187.82 crore

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed a contract worth Rs1,187.82 crore for supply of heavyweight torpedoes to Indian Navy. The execution of contract will be in the next 42 months.

BDL has a dedicated unit at Visakhapatnam for manufacturing underwater weapons, where the order will be executed.

The torpedoes will be manufactured at BDL Visakhapatnam unit, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The heavyweight torpedo or Varunastra is a ship-launched, electrically propelled underwater weapon equipped with one of the most advanced automatic and remote controlled guidance systems. The weapon system uses its own intelligence in tracing target.

The contract was signed by NP Diwakar, Director (Technical), BDL, and Nidhi Chhibber, Joint Secretary and Acquisition Manager (Maritime & Systems), Ministry of Defence, in New Delhi, according to a statement here on Thursday.

