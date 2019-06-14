Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MLA Vidadala Rajani's car hits a bike on way to Assembly, injures youth

In an accident involving the car of a YSRC MLA, one youth was injured near Charvaka Ashram on Nidamarru road in Guntur district. 

Published: 14th June 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

The accident spot near Charvaka Ashram on Nidamarru road in Guntur district, where the YSRC MLA’s car hit the bike of a daily wager on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an accident involving the car of a YSRC MLA, a 19-year-old youth was injured near Charvaka Ashram on Nidamarru road in Guntur district on Thursday.

Mangalagiri rural police said that M Naveen riding a bike suddenly entered the main road from the service road and his vehicle was hit by the car of Chilakaluripet YSRC MLA Vidadala Rajani, who was going to attend the second day of the Assembly session. Naveen suffered head injuries. It was alleged that the YSRC MLA left the place without enquiring about the condition of the injured Naveen. 

“She seemed to be in a hurry to reach the Assembly. She left her car at the accident spot and went to the Assembly in Amaravati in an auto, along with her gunmen and other staff. Later, the MLA’s office staff reached the spot and shifted the injured to NRI Hospital at Mangalagiri,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity. The condition of Naveen, a daily wage earner, is stated to be stable. 

“On receiving information from locals, our team rushed to the accident spot. We have seized the MLA’s car involved in the accident. A case under Section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC has been registered against the car driver and investigation is on,’’ the police officer said. 

The MV inspector will examine the vehicle to ascertain whether it was fit and crossed the speed limit at the time of mishap. Based on the report of the MV inspector, further action will be taken, he added.

Asked whether the road mishap occurred due to overspeed, the police official said that there is no scope for driving the vehicle at a high speed near Charvaka Ashram as the road is narrow at the place. 

