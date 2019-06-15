Andhra governor spells out CM Jagan’s priorities, clean governance promise

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There was no let-up in the barbed remarks against the previous TDP regime on the third day of the first session of the 15th AP Legislative Assembly.

The criticism of the previous regime was evident in the Governor’s address to the joint session of Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on Friday.

Governer ESL Narasimhan and

Chief Minister YS Jagan

Mohan Reddy going to the

Assembly at the State Secretariat

in Velagapudi on Friday

At the beginning of Governor ESL Narasimhan’s speech itself, it was mentioned that the new government has to focus on immediate concerns, some of which were consequences of the State bifurcation and the rest were consequences of the inept handling of challenges emerged post bifurcation. Misutilisation of resources, both human and fiscal, further compounded to the State’s misery, it was observed.

The new government has inherited a near-empty treasury, calling for a stricter, accountable and efficient spending of public money and resources.

However, the government is confident of overcoming the problems and ensure a satisfying public service delivery mechanism for the people of the State, the Governor said.

Describing the new government as a perfect blend of fresh and experienced, the Governor welcomed the new members to the Assembly.

He said he is confident that they will uphold the values and cultural heritage of the State.

It was made clear that efforts to pursue the Centre to implement all the assurances and promises mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 will be top on new government’s agenda.

The government’s efforts to bring in transparency in administration was highlighted in the speech and the restoration of general consent to CBI permitting it to carry out investigations in the state, which had been withdrawn by the erstwhile government, was cited as an example.

Judicial Commission plans were also explained to emphasise upon the government’s efforts for corrupt-free governance.

In his nearly 30-minute speech, the Governor explained the priorities of the government.

Narasimhan said the government was also evolving an integrated welfare agenda with the promised Nava Ratnalu with nine themes.

The Nava Ratnalu included Rythu Bharosa, Aarogya Sri, Amma Vodi, pensions, fee reimbursement, housing for the poor, youth employment and job creation, Aasara-Cheyuta, liquor ban in a phased manner and Jalayagnam (irrigation projects).

There will be a new delivery mechanism of services — Grama Volunteers — one each for 50 households with a salary of Rs 5,000 per month. They will be entrusted with the task of door delivery of welfare schemes. A call centre to receive complaints from the public directly to be monitored by CMO will be set up. Village Secretaries will be another step in ensuring transparent governance, he said.

Plans for setting up State Farmers Commission, YSRC Rythu Bharosa (Rs12,500 per farmer household per year) from October 15, interest-free loans, insurance coverage under YSR Bhima scheme, review of projects and if needed going for reverse tendering, YSR Aarogyasri scheme for all those with income below Rs 5 lakh per annum, enhancement of salaries for various sections of employees and workers, school education, Amma Vodi scheme (Rs15,000 per year to women sending children to schools) to prevent child labour and dropouts were mentioned in the address.

ABC Commission, constructing 25 lakh houses in five years, clearing total outstanding debt amount for SHGs and zero-interest loans for them were explained.