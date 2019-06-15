Andhra TDP leaders get candid, blame former CM Naidu for election debacle

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The internal meeting convened by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu turned a platform for the leaders to express candidly their views on the poor performance of the party in the elections.

With the party chief himself inviting the leaders to give their opinions on the mistakes done during the past five years, the leaders one after another trained their guns on Naidu.

According to sources, former Union minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju faulted Naidu for conducting teleconferences with thousands of party cadres. Instead it would have been better had he restricted the teleconference to a limited number of cadre so that they could have got an opportunity to share their observations and raise objection, if any. It is learnt that another TDP leader, Jupudi Prabhakar Rao, expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the leadership for the party’s poll debacle while explaining the factors that cost them dearly.

Sources said that Jupudi told Naidu that the party had missed ‘humane angle’ in the past five years. “It is a fact that the TDP government implemented welfare schemes on a big scale, but being the party chief, you (Naidu) ignored party affairs and confined yourself to administration, which resulted in a lot of barriers for the party leaders to meet you personally and share their views,’’ Jupudi is reported to have said.

He reportedly expressed the view that renomination of almost all sitting MLAs despite the fact that people were unhappy with their candidature was another factor for the TDP’s debacle.

“Though you (Naidu) cautioned them initially that they might not get party tickets, finally out of belief that they would spend more money and would not switch loyalties if denied tickets, you chose to field them,” sources quoted Jupudi as saying in the meeting.

With Jupudi sharpening his criticism, at one point of time, he was asked by the party chief to conclude his speech citing lack of time. When Jupudi replied that, “Sir, you never have had time to hear facts,” Naidu responded in a lighter vein assuring that a meeting would be conducted some other time to give opportunity to all party leaders to share their views.

While MLC Srinivasulu reportedly blamed Naidu’s greater dependence on bureaucracy and Real Time Governance System for the party’s defeat in the elections, party spokesperson Divya Vani pointed out that a section of leaders prevented others from taking the facts to the Naidu’s notice. People complained about the irregularities committed by family members of former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao during the elections. But, it could not reach the party chief as the leaders surrounding him closed all doors to him, she reportedly pointed it out.

TDP, IPAC deny reports

Both the TDP and political strategist Prashant Kishor denied the reports that the party made a multi-year contract proposal to the IPAC. While the IPAC termed it nothing but a fiction, TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said that there was no such need for the party to appoint consultancies. “TDP is not a private limited company to appoint consultancies. It is a political party with a strong base,” he said.