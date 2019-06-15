Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal felicitates students who climed Himachal's Friendship peak

The students scaled the 5,289 metre-high Friendship Peak in Himachal Pradesh. under the guidance of coach Parameshwar Reddy with the support of Next Gen International School, Ongole.

Published: 15th June 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal on Saturday goes around localities in Ongole on bike, interacts with people.

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal on Saturday goes around localities in Ongole on bike, interacts with people. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal felicitated the team of students which climbed the 5,289 metre-high Friendship Peak in Himachal Pradesh.

The students scaled the mountain under the guidance of coach Parameshwar Reddy with the support of Next Gen International School, Ongole.

The team had commenced its expedition on May 14 and completed it by May 21 in tough climatic conditions of temperatures between –4 degree Celsius and –13 degree Celsius. On their return to Ongole, the entire team met the SP on Friday, who felicitated them. 

Andhra Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Friendship Peak Prakasam Siddharth Kaushal

