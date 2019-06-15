AP health workers give diabetes tabs instead of Paracetamol to infants; four in ICU

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Exposing the gross negligence of health workers, five infants aged around two months were given wrong medication by an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and an AASHA worker in Chirala town in Prakasam district on Saturday. Of the five, four developed complications and were shifted to a private hospital where they are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit due to wrong medication.

The two health workers gave medicines that are used to control diabetes instead of Paracetamol to bring down fever leading to complications to the infants. Though the medicine was given to five infants, one of them luckily vomited soon after she was given the tablet.

According to information reaching here, a medical camp was set up in the Vijayanagar Colony of Chirala town where vaccinations were given to children. Five infants were brought to the camp and the health workers admitted the vaccinations they were supposed to take.

"The health workers were supposed to give Paracetamol tablets for the parents to administer them to the infants who develop fever due to the vaccination. The infants should be given a dosage of 1/4 of the tablet mixed with water,'' officials said.

However, the health workers gave tablets that are used to control diabetes to the parents. After going home, the infants were administered the dosage by their parents. After an hour or so, the infants started complications such as excess sweating and almost lost their consciousness.

Meanwhile, the health workers ANM Aruna and Aasha worker M Krupamma noticed that the count of Paracetamol tablets was as it is while the number of tablets to be given to diabetic patients have come down. They sensed trouble and called up the parents on their mobile phones, which they took while administering the vaccine, and informed about the lapse.

As the infants started to lose consciousness, they were immediately shifted to nearby private hospital where they are given treatment in ICU.

"The infants -- one male and three female -- are kept under observation. Their condition is improving,'' officials said.

When contacted, District Medical and Health Officer Dr S Rajyalakshmi told TNIE that there was a clear lapse and negligence of the health workers.

"We have asked the Deputy DM&Ho to visit Chirala and enquire into the matter. Action will be initiated one we get the report,' she said.

