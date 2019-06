By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An army man was allegedly beaten to death by two of his brothers in connection with a feud over property at Yelamanchili in the district. Though the incident took place on Wednesday, the incident came to light late on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Narasinga Rao, a sepoy in the Indian Army. The police have arrested his brothers identified as Prasad and Srinivas alias cable Sreenu and have sent them to police remand on Friday.