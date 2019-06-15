Bipin Chandra Pal statue to be unveiled at Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram on June 15

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The statue of freedom fighter Bipin Chandra Pal will be unveiled at Freedom Fighters’ Park near Kotipalli Bus Stand here on Saturday. The statue will mark his April 19 to 23, 1907 visit to the city.

“Fearing arrest by citing entry into the station premises without ticket, all the 1,000 people coming to Rajahmundry railway station to welcome the Swadeshi movement leader had bought platform tickets, which till date is a record,” Srinivas, associated with the installation of the statue, told TNIE.

“Bipin Chandra Pal had stayed at the residence of Mareti Gunnayya at Nalam Bhimaraju street and delivered speeches at Innispeta Square, a large space at Kotipalli Bus Stand often frequented by Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu for discussions and debates, during his stay. The square was later renamed as Pal Chowk,” Srinivas said.

“The freedom fighter had delivered fiery speeches calling for freedom from the British rule. He had also attended debates and discussions and delivered speeches and Town Hall and was joined by Nyayapathi Subba Rao, Satyavolu Gunneswara Rao, Sarangu Bhimasankara Rao and many other leaders,” he added.



YS Narasimha Rao, founder of Andhrakesari Yuvajana Samithi and architect of Freedom Fighters’ Park said, “We want to enlighten the youth about freedom fighters and this statue is a way forward.”