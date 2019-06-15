Eight TDP MLAs, Rajya Sabha MP in touch with YSRC, says MLA Sridhar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Chief Minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed on the floor of the Assembly that removing the Leader of Opposition status of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was just a formality as some TDP MLAs were in touch with the ruling party, YSRC legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Friday said that eight Opposition MLAs and a Rajya Sabha MP were in touch with the ruling party.

Though Jagan had maintained that he would not disclose the number of MLAs who are ready to switch loyalties to the ruling party, Kotamreddy came out with the numbers.

Speaking to media persons on the premises of the AP Legislative Assembly after the conclusion of the Governor’s address, Kotamreddy claimed that the eight TDP MLAs had evinced interest in joining the ruling party as they were ‘fed up’ with the objectionable attitude of Naidu.

He also said that the eight MLAs were waiting for Jagan’s nod to jump over to the ruling party.

Kotamreddy, however, refused to reveal the names of the TDP MLAs. Observing that there was no political future for the TDP, he said the yellow party leaders were searching for options and preferring to join YSRC or the BJP.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders rubbished the YSRC claims and repeated what they said on Thursday — “the ruling party leaders are playing mind games”.

It may be recalled that 23 YSRC MLAs of the previous Assembly had defected to the TDP. Interestingly, the TDP has only 23 members in the present Assembly.