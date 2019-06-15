Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight TDP MLAs, Rajya Sabha MP in touch with YSRC, says MLA Sridhar

Though Jagan had maintained that he would not disclose the number of MLAs who are ready to switch loyalties to the ruling party, Kotamreddy came out with the numbers. 

Published: 15th June 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

YSRC MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (L) and P Anil Kumar Yadav. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Chief Minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed on the floor of the Assembly that removing the Leader of Opposition status of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was just a formality as some TDP MLAs were in touch with the ruling party, YSRC legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Friday said that eight Opposition MLAs and a Rajya Sabha MP were in touch with the ruling party.

Though Jagan had maintained that he would not disclose the number of MLAs who are ready to switch loyalties to the ruling party, Kotamreddy came out with the numbers. 

Speaking to media persons on the premises of the AP Legislative Assembly after the conclusion of the Governor’s address, Kotamreddy claimed that the eight TDP MLAs had evinced interest in joining the ruling party as they were ‘fed up’ with the objectionable attitude of Naidu. 

He also said that the eight MLAs were waiting for Jagan’s nod to jump over to the ruling party.

Kotamreddy, however, refused to reveal the names of the TDP MLAs. Observing that there was no political future for the TDP, he said the yellow party leaders were searching for options and preferring to join YSRC or the BJP.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders rubbished the YSRC claims and repeated what they said on Thursday — “the ruling party leaders are playing mind games”.

It may be recalled that 23 YSRC MLAs of the previous Assembly had defected to the TDP. Interestingly, the TDP has only 23 members in the present Assembly.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Rajya Sabha Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp