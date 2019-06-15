Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu condemns ‘attacks’ on TDP cadre after polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said it was the responsibility of the state government to prevent attacks on his party cadre and alleged that over 100 attacks had taken place against TDP workers ever since the election results were out.

He was speaking at the State-level party workers’ meeting here. “There were 75 physical assaults and properties of 25 workers were destroyed. TDP activists never indulged in such violence when we came to power in 2014.

We never resorted to violence even though we came to power five times. We will meet DGP Gautam Sawang on Monday and lodge a complaint seeking action on attacks against our activists,” Naidu said.

A resolution condemning the attacks was adopted at the meeting. The TDP supremo also directed party leaders to stand by the activists at the grassroots level.

On the recent poll debacle of the party, the former chief minister stressed the need to analyse the reasons for the same and announced that a three-member committee would be formed in each parliamentary constituency to look into it. Explaining some of the causes for Telugu Desam’s defeat, he opined that some sections of the society distanced themselves from the party due to ‘false propaganda’ and called upon the partymen to explain the truth to them.

Naidu announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance each to the families of party workers allegedly killed in violence. He alleged that unlike the TDP, the YSRC made it a practice to assault the TDP followers.