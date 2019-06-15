Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu condemns ‘attacks’ on TDP cadre after polls

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that unlike the TDP, the YSRC made it a practice to assault the TDP followers.

Published: 15th June 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said it was the responsibility of the state government to prevent attacks on his party cadre and alleged that over 100 attacks had taken place against TDP workers ever since the election results were out.

He was speaking at the State-level party workers’ meeting here. “There were 75 physical assaults and properties of 25 workers were destroyed. TDP activists never indulged in such violence when we came to power in 2014.

We never resorted to violence even though we came to power five times. We will meet DGP Gautam Sawang on Monday and lodge a complaint seeking action on attacks against our activists,” Naidu said. 

A resolution condemning the attacks was adopted at the meeting. The TDP supremo also directed party leaders to stand by the activists at the grassroots level. 

On the recent poll debacle of the party, the former chief minister stressed the need to analyse the reasons for the same and announced that a three-member committee would be formed in each parliamentary constituency to look into it. Explaining some of the causes for Telugu Desam’s defeat, he opined that some sections of the society distanced themselves from the party due to ‘false propaganda’ and called upon the partymen to explain the truth to them.

Naidu announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance each to the families of party workers allegedly killed in violence. He alleged that unlike the TDP, the YSRC made it a practice to assault the TDP followers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp