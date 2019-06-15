Home States Andhra Pradesh

Irrigation EE’s office shifted to Amalapuram 

Though the officials planned to shift the Central delta irrigation executive engineer's office on May 29, the move had to be deferred due to the intervention of YSRCP leaders.

Published: 15th June 2019 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Micro-irrigation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The central delta irrigation executive engineer’s (EE) office has been shifted from Dowleswaram to Amalapuram.

Though the officials planned to shift the office on May 29, the move had to be deferred due to the intervention of YSRCP leaders.

According to sources, while the executive engineer and other senior officials reported for duty at Amalapuram on Thursday and Friday, the subordinates refrained from doing so.

This comes in the aftermath of a two-year-long employees’ protest over the shifting of the office to Amalapuram.

Earlier, the authorities tried to accommodate the EE’s office in an old building near Erra Vantena in Amalapuram and were about to inaugurate it.

However, the plan had to be deferred due to the protests by the employees. As a result, a new building was constructed on the land belonging to Rangapuram irrigation guest house at a cost of Rs 73 lakh. Dowleswaram irrigation central DEE MSS Ravi Babu has issued notices to all the employees citing the inevitability of shifting of office space.

“We have given intimation to all employees and they will report for duty within three to four days,” he told TNIE.

DEEs Ravi Babu and K Rambabu, AEs S Sivaramakrishnamraju and K Suneetha Devi and the EE office manager attended duties on Thursday and Friday.

According to sources, the issue has been brought to the notice of Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Amalapuram Amalapuram Irrigation EE office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp