Irrigation EE’s office shifted to Amalapuram 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The central delta irrigation executive engineer’s (EE) office has been shifted from Dowleswaram to Amalapuram.

Though the officials planned to shift the office on May 29, the move had to be deferred due to the intervention of YSRCP leaders.

According to sources, while the executive engineer and other senior officials reported for duty at Amalapuram on Thursday and Friday, the subordinates refrained from doing so.

This comes in the aftermath of a two-year-long employees’ protest over the shifting of the office to Amalapuram.

Earlier, the authorities tried to accommodate the EE’s office in an old building near Erra Vantena in Amalapuram and were about to inaugurate it.

However, the plan had to be deferred due to the protests by the employees. As a result, a new building was constructed on the land belonging to Rangapuram irrigation guest house at a cost of Rs 73 lakh. Dowleswaram irrigation central DEE MSS Ravi Babu has issued notices to all the employees citing the inevitability of shifting of office space.

“We have given intimation to all employees and they will report for duty within three to four days,” he told TNIE.

DEEs Ravi Babu and K Rambabu, AEs S Sivaramakrishnamraju and K Suneetha Devi and the EE office manager attended duties on Thursday and Friday.

According to sources, the issue has been brought to the notice of Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav.