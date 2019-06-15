Home States Andhra Pradesh

Overcome constraints, ensure 24/7 power to public, Andhra discoms told

In a teleconference with officials, the minister of Energy said the interest of the public is prime, for which energy demands have to be met in all seasons to supply power at competitive rates.

Published: 15th June 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy, Forests and Environment Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed power utilities to ensure uninterrupted supply of power and had given instructions to initiate measures to meet the daily grid demand by securing power at cheaper rates.

“Supplying uninterrupted power has to be accorded top priority despite constraints due to high temperatures, unexpected increase in the grid demand, shortage in coal supply and fall in the generation of wind energy from 1500 MW to 50 MW. Power utilities have to prepare an action plan to overcome these constraints and strengthen the system,” he said. 

APTransco chairman and managing director Nagulaplli Sreekanth said AP discoms registered a growth of 7.59 per cent by supplying an average of 189 MU in April and May, 2019 compared to 176.43 MU during the same period last year. 

“The growth in power supply is mainly due to domestic sector as use of air-conditioning systems increased due to high temperatures 2 to 3 degree Celsius more than what was recorded last year,” he said. 

The APTransco CMD added that pre-monsoon inspection will be done in all the EHT feeders and 33 kV, 11 kV feeders on a priority basis. Defects must be attended and rectified to minimise power outages.

