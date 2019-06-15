Home States Andhra Pradesh

Piyush Goyal expects ‘pragmatic’ approach from Andhra CM Jagan on Special Category Status 

Earlier, Piyush Goyal offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple. His visit to Tirumala on Friday was a thanksgiving one.

Published: 15th June 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Reiterating the Centre’s commitment to the development of Andhra Pradesh, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday expressed the hope that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government would adopt a ‘pragmatic’ approach to the issue of Special Category Status to the state.

Goyal, who was in the temple town, met State Industries Minister Gautam Reddy and industry representatives at a hotel here.

Later speaking to the media, he said, “The State and Central governments need to work together. We will extend whole-hearted support to the new government in the State.” 

In comments that indicate that working together may be fraught with the familiar pitfalls, Piyush Goyal claimed that the Centre has already helped Andhra Pradesh to the maximum extent possible.

“There are hurdles in some respects, but we have implemented the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act... we have announced a good package for the State.

The previous TDP government, after several rounds of talks, accepted and praised the package,” he observed and accused the then TDP regime of trying to derive political mileage by politicising the special package issue.

He said during interaction with industry representatives, a few good suggestions were made, which will be considered.

“I wish the State continue to be consistent in its Ease of Doing business rank and take forward the practice to district-level,” he said.

Gautam Reddy welcomed Goyal’s assurances to the State and said the State government would promote ease of doing business district-wise. 

To a query, he refused to comment on special status issue, pointing out that it was not the right platform to speak on it. “The YSRC political committee will take a call on it,” he added. 

