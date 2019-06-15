Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram Irrigation Project funds: Centre to convene meet on June 25

Even though the Ministry of Water Resources had been positive about releasing interim fund for the irrigation project, it sought an audit report on the expenditure in order to release the monies.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Water Resources is all set to convene a meeting on June 25 to deliberate on the State government’s request to release an interim fund for Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP).

Once the ministry, which is said to be positive about releasing the funds, clears the State’s proposition, it would be sent to the Ministry of Finance.

Even though the Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) had been positive about releasing interim fund for the national project, it sought an audit report on the expenditure made prior to March 31, 2014, to release the monies.

As there was a mismatch to the tune of Rs 300 - Rs 400 crore in the recorded expenditure as against the expenditure incurred, there was a delay in the submission of the report.

However, the State Water Resources department started pursuing the release of funds after the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of Central Water Commission cleared the revised detailed project report in February this year. 

“The reason that interim funds were not released previously was that the revised DPR was not cleared. Now that it has been approved, the Ministry of Water Resources felt that there wouldn’t be any problem in reimbursing the money spent by the State government, even though the audit reports are pending, as the revised DPR estimates the project cost at Rs 55,548 crore as against Rs 16,010 crore in 2010-11. An internal committee of the ministry will meet on June 25 to discuss the release of Rs 3,000 crore,” a top-ranking official told TNIE. 

The meeting would be convened by the financial advisor of the ministry, who was also a part of the Technical Advisory Committee.

After MoWR clears the proposal, it would be sent to Ministry of Finance. “If the Finance department also agrees, then the funds would be released through National Bank for Agriculture and Rural development. This whole process is expected to take two-three weeks,” the official explained. 

Reason for delay in release of funds

