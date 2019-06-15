SCS is important to Andhra, CM Jagan explains to Amit Shah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy once again urged the Central government to accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, as promised on the floor of the Rajya Sabha in 2014.

Jagan, who was in Delhi on Friday, as part of his two-day visit to attend NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting lasted for over 30 minutes. It was his first visit to Delhi after becoming Chief Minister. In a letter submitted to Amit Shah, he explained the reasons why the State should be granted Special Category Status.

Speaking to media persons after emerging from the meeting with Shah, Jagan said his purpose of Delhi visit was to attend NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday and raise the issue of SCS and other provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

He said since all these issues came under the purview of the Union Home Minister, he met Shah and sought cooperation from the Centre in bailing out the State facing financial problems. “I requested the Home Minister to prevail upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to soften his heart on the Special Status to the State. We will raise the issue again tomorrow in NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by the Prime Minister and explain how important it’s for AP,” he said.

Jagan reiterated that whenever there was an opportunity, he would continue to raise with the Centre the SCS issue and other provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act until they were fulfilled.

Asked if Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker post was offered to the YSRC, he told the media not to speculate on the issue. “Nothing was offered and nothing was spoken. We have neither asked for anything nor has any proposal of that sort come from any quarter,” he clarified.

Jagan will be chairing YSRC Parliamentary Party meeting on Saturday morning to discuss the strategies to be adopted in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, which is to commence on June 17.

Twenty-two MPs and two Rajya Sabha members of the party will be attending the meeting.

Jagan must be Pragmatic on SCS: Piyush

Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal hoped that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government would adopt a pragmatic approach on the issue of SCS to AP.