Three killed, 15 injured in Andhra's Vizianagaram boiler explosion

Families of victims, villagers stage protest at factory site alleging negligence of management.

A boiler exploded in Balaji Chemical Factory at Bobbili Industrial Area of Vizianagaram district on Friday.

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Three persons were killed and 15 others injured in a boiler explosion at Balaji Chemical Factory in Bobbili Industrial Area at around 11 am on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Allubilli Jagadeesh, 25, resident of Alajangi village of Bobbili mandal, Pamoti Suresh, 45, resident of Golladi and Chintala Gopalanaidu, 30, resident of Bheemavaram village in Badangi mandal.

Jagadeesh and Suresh were killed on the spot, while Gopalanaidu succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

According to police, around 22 workers were working at the boiler in the morning shift when its suddenly exploded.

After the incident, factory officials rushed the victims to Bobbili government hospital with the support of 108 ambulance. Two fire tenders were rushed the spot and doused the fire.

On coming to know about the incident, District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal and Bobbili ASP Goutami Shali rushed to the factory and took stock of the situation.

They met the victims at Bobbili hospitals. Of the 15 victims, the doctors referred four critically injured to King George Hospital in Vizag. Bobbili ASP Shali said they have started investigating into the fire accident.

The Collector said, “We will provide all support to the victims. Compensation will be provided following recommendations from the government.” 

Meanwhile, families of the victims protested at the factory site alleging negligence of the management in taking security measures.

