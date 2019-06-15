Two Krishna boys top JEE Advanced in various categories

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two boys from Krishna district in Vijayawada topped various categories of the JEE Advanced 2019, the results of which were announced on June 14.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two boys from Krishna district topped various categories of the JEE Advanced 2019, the results of which were announced on Friday. 

Across the country, a total of 1,61,319 candidates have appeared for the JEE (Advanced) 2019 and 38,705 candidates cleared it. 

From Andhra Pradesh, around 13,000 candidates have appeared for the examination.

Seventeen-year-old D Chandrasekhar from Vijayawada secured the first rank in JEE Advanced 2019 in General-EWS Category.

In the open category, he secured 23rd rank. Similarly, Dasari Rajesh of Krishna district secured the first rank in General-EWS-PWD category.

Chandrasekhar is eyeing a Computer Science Engineering seat in IIT Bombay from his schooling days.

His father is a homoeopathic doctor. 

Chandrasekhar stayed away from social media during his preparation,  which went on for more than 12 hours a day. He secured 33rd rank in JEE Mains and 4th rank in AP EAMCET and second rank in Telangana EAMCET.

Speaking to TNIE, D Manohar Prasad, father of Chandrasekhar, said, “My son studied his intermediate in Hyderabad. He was suffering from high fever while appearing for the examination. We are very happy with his success and all his hard work and preparation paid off .”

Another student Dasari Rajesh, despite having an eye problem, studied for about 10 hours a day. He stayed away from family and studied in a hostel. 

“I joined the hostel only to stay away from phone calls and other activities. My father is a small-time farmer and my mother is a housewife. Right from my childhood, I have struggled a lot, but I always wanted to secure an admission in an IIT.

With my eye problem, I can only study up to 10 hours. However, with the support of my college faculty and family, I pursued my dream,” a happy Rajesh said. B Karthikeya from the State secured all-India 5th rank, Thivesh Chandra secured all-India 8th rank and Venkata Krishna Surya secured all India 13th rank.

