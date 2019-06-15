Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two panels related to State Road Transport Corporation set up by Andhra government

The Cabinet of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken the decision in this regard on June 10.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday issued orders to constitute two committees related to the State Road Transport Corporation (RTC). One of the committees will look into the possibilities of merging RTC with the State government while the other will study the feasibility of replacing diesel buses of the corporation with electric ones.

Principal secretary (transport, roads and buildings) M T Krishna Babu said that the two committees will regularly brief the proceedings to finance minister B Rajendranath Reddy and transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah and seek their suggestions before finalising and submitting their reports within a period of three months.

“The committees will study the issues of clearing outstanding dues to employees, accumulated bank loans and current liabilities. Also, they will look into the current cost of operation and suggest measures on reducing expenditure and improving efficiency,” he said.

