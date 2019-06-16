Andhra Pradesh boy drowns in irrigation tank

By Express News Service

ELURU: A seven-year-old boy drowned in an irrigation tank at Konithiwada in Veeravasaram Mandal of West Godavari district on Saturday.

According to Veeravasaram SI R Srinu, the deceased was identified as Moksha Gautam (7), a student of Class II. The boys’ parents Gangadhar and Sharada filed a missing complaint in the police station on Friday night.

The body of the boy was found floating in the tank. Later, the police retrieved the body and shifted it to the Bhimavaram government hospital for postmortem.