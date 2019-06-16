Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pushpa escapes unhurt as dias collapses

Unable to bear weight of party activists and leaders, the dais collapsed before Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pushpa stepped on it.

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani on Saturday morning had a providential escape at Rajapuralova village of Bhogapuram mandal after the dais to welcome her collapsed. Srivani escaped unhurt with the help of alert security officials. 

Srivani arrived at Vizianagaram after assuming charge as the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday morning. To welcome her, YSRC workers and followers made elaborate arrangements on the outskirts of the district.

Unable to bear weight of party activists and leaders, the dais collapsed. Srivani was trying to step on the dais when it crashed.  Officials, led by District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal, gave a red carpet welcome to her at the Zilla Prishad meeting hall in Vizianagaram.

Addressing the officials, she said the aim of the State government was to provide corruption-free governance. She also said she would try to solve major problems in the district with the support of officials. Srivani also appealed to officials to extend benefits of the welfare schemes under Navaratnalu only to eligible people irrespective of party affiliations. 

Srivani also recalled the Rythu Bharosa would be launched on October 15 in the State under which eligible farmers would get Rs 12,500. She also promised she would not pressurise the officials to grant schemes either to party workers or to known people. The Deputy Chief Minister also said the government had decided to construct houses for eligible beneficiaries from Ugadi. 

