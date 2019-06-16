Andhra Pradesh road transport officials seize 156 school, college buses in three days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the third consecutive day, the transport department officials conducted surprise checks and seized buses of various educational institutions hitting the road flouting the norms. In all, the officials seized 156 buses and registered 265 cases against the buses of educational institutions across the State till Saturday evening.

According to the data released by the RTA, Krishna district topped the State with 44 cases against the buses of educational institutions, followed by West Godavari (31), Guntur (29), YSR Kadapa (28), East Godavari (22), Kurnool (20), Anantapur (16) and Visakhapatnam (16). When it comes to seizure of buses, Chittoor topped with 27, followed by West Godavari (27), Guntur (22), YSR Kadapa (15) and Kurnool (15).

In Vijayawada, special teams headed by Deputy Transport Commissioner E Meera Prasad conducted special checks near NTR Statue at Mahatma Gandhi Road on Saturday.