Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh RTC employees skeptical about service benefits post merger with government

The government should clarify whether it will continue all the benefits to the RTC employees as per the MV act even after the merger.

Published: 16th June 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the State government has appointed two panels to study the possibilities of merging RTC with the government and replacing diesel buses with electric ones, RTC employees are skeptical whether all the benefits enjoyed by them will continue after the merger and whether the government will bail the corporation out of the losses.

RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader Ch Sundaraiah said that there is mention of discontinuing or merging RTC with the government in the Road Transport Corporations Act, 1950. “As per Section 38 of the Act, the State government can either take over RTC or undertake its maintenance for a period of time. Section 39 speaks about liquidation of RTC. If the State government considers the two sections for the merger, it has to get the Centre’s nod and the Act has to be amended in the Parliament,” he said.

The JAC leader added that the government should clarify whether it will continue all the benefits to the RTC employees even after the merger. “At present, RTC employees get bonus, overtime payment, ESI and other facilities as per the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act. But once the corporation is merged with the government, there are chances that these benefits might be ignored as the RTC staffers will then be regular government employees. For example, Gujarat RTC is run by their State government and employees enjoy nominal benefits,” he added.

“We hope that the two committees will project the actual situation of the corporation in their reports. I suggest that the committees study the reports of IIM and World Bank, that suggested replication of functioning of Kerala government-run RTC, before submitting their reports,” Sundaraiah said.

RTC has 11,678 buses in its fleet in 126 depots across the State. Around 8,964 buses are owned by the corporation, while 2,774 are hired buses. The corporation was categorised into four zones and 12 regions for ease of administration. As per government records, losses of the corporation are pegged at Rs 6,373 crore.
Of the two committees, the one formed to study the merger will comprise retired IPS officer D Anjaneya Reddy, principal secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings) MT Krishna Babu, RTC vice chairman and managing director NV Surendra Babu. The other committee will have Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), former MD V Bhakthavasthalam and Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Hyderabad C Ramachandraiah on board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh RTC mergers APSRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp