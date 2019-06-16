Andhra Pradesh to get new liquor policy within 2-3 weeks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Excise and Prohibition) K Narayana Swamy has said that government is working on a new liquor policy which is expected to be unveiled within two or three weeks.

Speaking to media after conducting a review meeting with department officials from all the districts of the State here on Saturday, the minister said: “I have asked the officials to constitute committees to ensure closure of all belt shops in the State. We are working on a new liquor policy.

As promised by our Chief Minister, steps are being taken to ban alcohol in a phased manner as a gift to the women of the State.”

He added that the officials have been given a free hand to take strict action against those making and selling illicit and local liquor. “Unlike the previous government, we have given officials a free hand to make the vision of our government a reality,” he added.