Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to get new liquor policy within 2-3 weeks

Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy has asked the officials to constitute committees to ensure closure of all belt shops in the Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 16th June 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy

Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Excise and Prohibition) K Narayana Swamy has said that government is working on a new liquor policy which is expected to be unveiled within two or three weeks.

Speaking to media after conducting a review meeting with department officials from all the districts of the State here on Saturday, the minister said: “I have asked the officials to constitute committees to ensure closure of all belt shops in the State. We are working on a new liquor policy.

As promised by our Chief Minister, steps are being taken to ban alcohol in a phased manner as a gift to the women of the State.” 

He added that the officials have been given a free hand to take strict action against those making and selling illicit and local liquor. “Unlike the previous government, we have given officials a free hand to make the vision of our government a reality,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh new liquor policy Andhra Pradesh new liquor policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp