Rs 3 crore worth of jewellery offered to Tirupati temple

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: R Thangadurai, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara from Theni in Tamil Nadu, donated diamond-studded golden Abhaya and Kati Hastams worth Rs 3 crore to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Saturday.

He handed over the jewellery to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials, to be adorned to the Lord. The 69-year old cotton merchant arrived in Tirumala along with his family members to present the jewellers.

After having Suprabhatha Darshan of the Lord on Saturday, the offering was handed over to the temple deputy executive officer Harindranath and others. The present offering weighs 6 kg of gold.