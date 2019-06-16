Home States Andhra Pradesh

Students downloading movies, porn makes Andhra Pradesh colleges restrict internet access

The method of restricting the internet use is yet to be finalised whether to use jammers at specific timings or to block certain websites. 

Published: 16th June 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Free internet access to students of colleges under higher education department will soon be restricted. Officials have taken this decision citing misuse of internet facilities in the campuses to download movies and pornography. However, the method of restricting the internet use is yet to be finalised whether to use jammers at specific timings or to block certain websites. 

The State government had started offering free WiFi and internet services in various institutions such as Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT-IIIT) and state-run universities and colleges to provide students with an opportunity to gain more subject knowledge from various sources other than textbooks. With availability of smartphones to majority of the students, the officials extended WiFi services besides internet facilities in computers labs. Institutes such as IIIT’s even offered laptops to the students. 

However, it was found that in majority of the cases, WiFi services in the campuses were accessed by the students more for downloading movies and pornography than for study materials. The officials have decided to end this practice by restricting the access to internet. A decision towards the same was taken during a board of studies meeting held in IIIT Nuzvid recently.

Speaking to TNIE, IIIT Nuzvid director D Suryachandra Rao said, “The students get admitted soon after completing their schooling. They are immature and easily get attracted to vices. We have found that internet and WiFi facilities in the campus were being misused by the students. Hence, we are planning to restrict internet access from this academic year. This will be done either by disallowing smartphones inside the campuses or by placing the jammers and turning them on during certain timings or by restricting certain websites.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh colleges Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh internet restriction college internet restriction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp