Yoga is part of life for Visakhapatnam people now

Sri Lakshmi Muttevi By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For many people in Visakhapatnam, yoga is now a part of life as they practise it everyday for an hour. It is all due to the message spread by the Institute of Yoga and Consciousness of Andhra University, which is popularly known as Yoga Village of Vizag.

The Department of Yoga was founded by Prof K Ramakrishna Rao as Institute of Yoga and Consciousness on July 18, 1985.

In those days, the institute had research and extension wings. In 2009, both the wings were combined as the Department of Yoga and Consciousness. Located right opposite the beach road in four acres of land, it is surrounded by greenery with serene atmosphere.

Probably, Andhra University is the only varsity in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which offers seven different yoga courses and holds classes for the general public. The institute also conducts therapeutic yoga classes.

Started with certificate courses in yoga in 1990, courses in PG Diploma and MA Yoga were added later. In 2018, a research programme and MPhil in Yoga were also introduced.

K Ramesh Babu, Head of the Department of Yoga, who joined as instructor about 25 years ago, explains the yoga trend in the city. “Simple practice of asanas is not just yoga. Every individual should follow pranayam, shuddhi kriyas and relaxation techniques to witness a better change in life,” says Ramesh Babu.

In 1993, yoga classes were limited to 50 people a day. About 500 people are attending yoga classes now. In modern life, yoga is a better way of starting the day for all age groups from 10 to 90 years. “Yoga Village offers a solution for every problem, say weight reduction, health disorders, thyroid, asthma, migraine and keeping people fit. In fact, yoga is accepted by people all over the world. There are students who pursued certificate course in yoga at AU, and are now teaching it in Thailand, Singapore, China and several other countries, earning Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh,” he says.

According to Ramesh Babu, yoga is no more limited to the elderly or people with health problems. It is a source of medicine for even youngsters who want to come out of stress related issues. “Yoga is a drugless therapy. Especially, a healing source for psychiatric disorders,” he explains.

Speaking to TNIE, Khumkum Gosh, who has been practising yoga for the past two decades at Yoga Village of AU, says it has helped her to be physically fit and mentally healthy. “Youngsters who are not into any physical activity these days, can keep themselves fit with one-hour practice of yoga,” she says.

“I have been doing yoga for the past 12 years. It has brought a great change in my life. People who are losing mental peace, can do yoga to be calm. In fact, I bring my 6-year-old child to start the day with yoga,” says V Samara, a homemaker.

For 65-year-old Vinod Somani, yoga has been a part of his life since 1992. “When I started practising yoga, I had acute asthma and used to take injections and use inhalers 4 to 5 times. After doing pranayam, Surya Namaskar and other yoga asanas, I am physically fit now. There are also asanas for schoolchildren to improve their memory power,” says Vinod Somani.

The city also has several doctors who have been into yoga for many years. For Sunithi Polisetti, a gynaecologist, her day has started with yoga for several years. “Yoga helps people suffering from obesity and thyroid. Instead of taking medicines, people can do yoga for thyroid, which activate thyroid glands. Yoga is an effective solution for many health problems,” says Sunithi.

The courses at Yoga Village start from Rs 700. More details can be accessed from Andhra University website - https://andhrauniversity.edu.in/admissions/doa.