YSRC government will continue development of Amaravati, clarifies Minister Botsa Satyanarayana

The government’s focus would be to realistically make Andhra Pradesh the best in the country, but not to make it a global wonder. 

Published: 16th June 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana (L) (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Saturday clarified that the YSRC government would continue the development of Amaravati, but at the same time would cleanse the system by exposing the “corruption” that took place in the capital development. 

Speaking to reporters after taking charge as minister, Botsa said, “There need not be any apprehensions about the development of the Capital. But, wherever corruption took place, it is important to cleanse it. We will go by whatever the CM had promised before the elections. We will balance both (cleansing the system and development) and take forward the development in a time-bound manner.” 

He added that the government’s focus would be to realistically make the State the best in the country, but not to make it a global wonder. 

The minister also said that the new government has already hiked the salaries of sanitation workers from `12,000 to `18,000 as promised. “We will do what we promised unlike the TDP government. Former CM Chandrababu Naidu weakened the infant State. We will revitalise it,” he added.
Meanwhile, Anil Kumar Poluboina assumed charge as the Water Resources minister. As a first act of duty, he signed on providing 0.3 TMC of Telugu Ganga water to Puttur municipality. Speaking on the occasion, he said he would strive to complete all the projects started during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s rule under Jala Yagnam initiative including Polavaram project. He reiterated that the execution of projects would be made transparent. “Transparency would be brought in the proceedings that the country would take a look at our State,” he asserted.

When asked about the issues with Telangana with regard to sharing of Krishna water, he said, “Now that there is a positive relationship with the neighbouring State, I am sure it will be resolved amicably.” Anil Kumar also added that his priority would be to ensure drinking and irrigation water to the districts suffering from water scarcity.

