17 injured as bus overturns in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh 

By Express News Service

ELURU: As many as 17 persons injured, two of them critically, when the minibus in which they were travelling overturned at Maddi Anjaneya Swamy temple at Putlagatlagudem in Jangareddygudem Mandal on Saturday night. According to police, the marriage of a man belonging to Tangellamudi in West Godavari district was fixed with a woman belonging to Manuguru in Khammam district.

As many as 25 persons were going to Manuguru for the engagement ceremony in the ill-fated bus. The bus overturned at Putlagatlagudem in which 17 persons suffered injuries. Manukonda Swamy and Bodapati Gangamma suffered serious injuries in the mishap. After primary treatment at the Jangareddygudem area hospital, they were shifted to the Eluru GGH.