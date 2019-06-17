Home States Andhra Pradesh

17 injured as bus overturns in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh 

As many as 25 persons were going to Manuguru for an engagement ceremony in the ill-fated bus in which 17 persons suffered injuries.

Published: 17th June 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

A picture of the overturned bus at Maddi Anjaneya Swamy temple at Putlagatlagudem in Jangareddygudem Mandal on Saturday night.

A picture of the overturned bus at Maddi Anjaneya Swamy temple at Putlagatlagudem in Jangareddygudem Mandal on Saturday night.

By Express News Service

ELURU: As many as 17 persons injured, two of them critically, when the minibus in which they were travelling overturned at Maddi Anjaneya Swamy temple at Putlagatlagudem in Jangareddygudem Mandal on Saturday night. According to police, the marriage of a man belonging to Tangellamudi in West Godavari district was fixed with a woman belonging to Manuguru in Khammam district.

As many as 25 persons were going to Manuguru for the engagement ceremony in the ill-fated bus. The bus overturned at Putlagatlagudem in which 17 persons suffered injuries. Manukonda Swamy and Bodapati Gangamma suffered serious injuries in the mishap. After primary treatment at the Jangareddygudem area hospital, they were shifted to the Eluru GGH.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh  Andhra Pradesh  accident Andhra Pradesh bus accident West Godavari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp