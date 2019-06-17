Action plan for nine hour power supply to farms in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Energy department is working out an action plan for implementation of nine-hour power supply during daytime to agriculture farms as directed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The issue is likely to be discussed in a review meeting with energy minister on Tuesday.

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who took stock of the situation with supply of power to different sectors, made it clear that the government’s top priority is the welfare of farmers and the department had to come up with ways to implement the power supply to farm sector during daytime.

He stressed that there should not be any power disruption to farms so as to avoid possible crop losses for lack of water supply in time. He said the CMO will be closely monitoring the power supply to farm sector. During a recent meeting with the energy minister, APTransco CMD N Srikant explained that out of 6,663 agricultural 11 KV feeders in rural areas, only 1,712 require some additional infrastructure for implementing the daytime power supply to farms for nine hours.

Installation of 16 extra high tension substations, 32 capacitor banks, 52 power transformers and 112-km-long extra high voltage lines (220 kv and 123 kv), which requires `1,700 crore.

When he was informed about the issue of the pending loan of `3,700 crore from the World Bank under ‘Power for All’ Scheme, the minister said that he will take up the issue to the notice of the CM.

Srikanth said that the power utilities are contemplating two schedules of power supply - 6 am to 3 pm and 9 am to 6 pm for supply of power to agriculture sector.