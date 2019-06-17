Andhra Pradesh BJP to fill vacuum caused by TDP rout

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said that the TDP’s defeat in the elections would pave the way for “better and new politics” in Andhra Pradesh. While being discreet about the new entrants from other parties, he said that veteran TDP and Congress leaders were in touch with the BJP and an announcement on their joining would be made at an appropriate time.

In an informal chit-chat with reporters here on Sunday, the BJP leader observed that the TDP’s loss could not be seen as part of elections, inferring that it would be difficult for it to regain power in the future.

“There is a clear vacuum now with the defeat of Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP. Naidu had lost a golden opportunity to be in power for consecutive terms. He should have learnt from the BJP how to rule as the party remained in power in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh for 15 years and more. The BJP will play the role of Opposition to fill the vacuum,” he said.

On speculation that several TDP leaders expressed willingness to join the saffron party, Muralidhar Rao said that veterans from various parties were ready to join the BJP.

“They are of the view that only BJP has the potential to grow as an alternative in the State,” he said. When quizzed if YSRC leaders were also in the probable list of new entrants, he said, “They are in a comfortable position, so they won’t get disturbed.” He also analysed the growth of the saffron party across India, especially in the southern States.