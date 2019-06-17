Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh houses can now avail rooftop solar units

In order to install the solar units, consumers need to provide 100 square feet shadow-free area on the rooftop of their buildings.

Published: 17th June 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

A man on top of a roof with solar units.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The domestic consumers of 1A and 1B category can now install rooftop PV (photovoltaic) systems under Surya Sakthi scheme for household purposes in Guntur city.

APSPDCL Guntur SE B Jaya Bharat Rao said that the discom has already entered into an MoU with three companies for setting up rooftop solar units in select cities of Andhra Pradesh, including Guntur city. The three companies are Rays Power Experts Private Limited, Rajasthan, Junna Solar Systems Private Limited, Hyderabad and Sun Sine Solutions Private Limited, Chennai.

In order to install the solar units, consumers need to provide 100 square feet shadow-free area on the rooftop of their buildings. Consumers can register their names through Mee Seva by paying Rs 50 and after receiving the feasibility report from the officers concerned, they have to pay Rs 10,000. The SE said that the unit will be granted only after a physical inspection and submission of the feasibility report.

Bharat Rao said that a solar unit, which costs about Rs 60,000, will be given for only Rs 10,000 to individual consumers under this scheme.The consumers will also be able to sell surplus power generated to the electricity department after their own demands are met.

