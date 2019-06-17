Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bengal doctors' strike: Medical services partially hit across Andhra

In Visakhapatnam, the famous government-run King George Hospital witnessed a huge rush as people in medical needs turned up to the hospital with private hospitals not attending to regular duties.

Kolkata Doctors' protest, West Bengal Doctors' strike

Doctors take out a protest rally in Kolkata on Friday. The doctors who were on strike since June 11 were protesting after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured by family members of a patient. During the rally they demanded adequate security and protection for them in the hospitals. (Photo | AP)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Medical services were partially affected across Andhra Pradesh with doctors, both government and private, boycotting attending non-emergency duties.

In Visakhapatnam, the famous government-run King George Hospital (KGH) witnessed a huge rush as people in medical needs turned up to the hospital with private hospitals not attending to regular duties. A large number of patients from far off places from neighbouring Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts too came to the KGH but have to leave without any medical attention as the out-patient services were not attended by the protesting doctors.

Meanwhile, dental surgeons in the city observed a silent protest near Gandhi statue near GVMC in the heart of the city. The dental surgeons too did not attend medical services for a few hours.

In Vijayawada, with private hospitals remained closed, patients rushed to the government hospital leading to a huge rush at the hospital. A similar situation was seen at almost all the government-run hospitals in the state.

