Bengal doctors' strike: Medical services partially hit across Andhra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Medical services were partially affected across Andhra Pradesh with doctors, both government and private, boycotting attending non-emergency duties.

In Visakhapatnam, the famous government-run King George Hospital (KGH) witnessed a huge rush as people in medical needs turned up to the hospital with private hospitals not attending to regular duties. A large number of patients from far off places from neighbouring Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts too came to the KGH but have to leave without any medical attention as the out-patient services were not attended by the protesting doctors.

Meanwhile, dental surgeons in the city observed a silent protest near Gandhi statue near GVMC in the heart of the city. The dental surgeons too did not attend medical services for a few hours.

In Vijayawada, with private hospitals remained closed, patients rushed to the government hospital leading to a huge rush at the hospital. A similar situation was seen at almost all the government-run hospitals in the state.