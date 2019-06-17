Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fiancee, boyfriend hire hitmen to murder 'techie' groom in Andhra Pradesh

Police arrested three persons behind the murder of software engineer and seized two hunting sickles, a car and Rs 1.05 lakh cash.

Published: 17th June 2019

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police unravelled the mystery behind the murder of software engineer, which took place in Koduru a few days ago, by arresting three persons. Police seized two hunting sickles, a car and Rs 1.05 lakh cash.

Railway Koduru SI Balaiah told the media on Sunday that deceased Abdul Khadir was working as software engineer in Bangalore. His marriage was fixed with his aunt’s daughter Shabna and the marriage was to be held on June 23. But Shabna did not want to marry Abdul Khadir as she is in love with a boy named Prince. She belongs to Tamil Nadu. She, along with her lover, hatched a plan to kill Khadir. Both hired a killer gang to kill Abdul Khadir for Rs 5 lakh.

