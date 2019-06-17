Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police search for man who found Chenna Kesava Swamy temple treasure

As per the police, the accused recently noticed a priest frequenting his owner and reportedly came to know of the treasure.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: With reports of a person finding a treasure trove from the premises of a temple, police have launched a hunt to nab him. Interestingly, no one is sure that he actually laid his hands on hidden treasure.

The police are after one Jayarami Reddy of Krishnampalle in Porumamilla mandal of Kadapa.  As per the police, Reddy recently noticed a priest frequenting his owner and reportedly came to know that the latter laid hands on treasure in the Chenna Kesava Swamy temple.

Reddy reportedly threatened to go to town about the treasure and demanded money from his owner. The news of Reddy coming into possession of treasure soon spread and reached the ears of police, who launched a search for him to ascertain if the news was true or not.

