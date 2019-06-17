King George Hospital doctors protest against attack on a junior doctor in West Bengal; OPD services hit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As a sign of protest against the attack on a junior doctor at NRS Medical College in West Bengal, doctors in King George Hospital (KGH) will observe a state-wide protest and no outpatient (OP) services will be provided in KGH.

From Monday 6 am to Tuesday 6 am, there will be no services in the OP department and only emergency medical services will be available.

Indian Dental Association (IDA) of Visakhapatnam has asked dental surgeons in the city to stop clinical practice on Monday. A silent protest will be observed by the members of IDA and dental surgeons at Gandhi Statue near GVMC at 7 am.