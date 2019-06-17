Home States Andhra Pradesh

Privileges matter for Naidu rather than people’s issues, says V Vijaya Sai Reddy

It was not a compromise on security of Naidu as alleged by the TDP leaders. Everyone has to abide by the rules at airports, he reminded the TDP leaders.

Published: 17th June 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to making frisking of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Gannavaram airport as part of the security check an issue, YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy said it was shame on the part of the Leader of Opposition that he was worried about his privileges rather than people’s issues.

Launching a scathing verbal attack on the TDP chief through Twitter, Vijaya Sai Reddy asked the TDP leaders were they not ashamed of being in an illusion of continuing in power in the State. It was not a compromise on security of Naidu as alleged by the TDP leaders. Everyone has to abide by the rules at airports, he reminded the TDP leaders.

The YSRC leader said even before overcoming the shock he faced in the elections, Naidu had taken yet another U-turn, by stating that his party would not continue in the Congress-led UPA and give a break to his fight against the Centre.  “Naidu seems to be trying yet again to get into the good books of Modi and Amit Shah. With just three MPs, he may take as many U-turns he likes, no one will give any importance to him,” he observed.

The YSRC leader said Naidu wants to have the same privileges he enjoyed when he was the Chief Minister, and was least bothered about the bitter lesson taught to him by the people. “Relying on backstabbing and cheating, Naidu has worked for his family and those close to him, when he was in power for 14 years. Now, with his followers describing Naidu as if a freedom fighter being slighted, people in the State are laughing at them,” he tweeted.

Minister Anil Kumar slams Lokesh for tweet on demolition of huts

Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar, who represents Nellore City constituency, slammed former minister Nara Lokesh when the latter alleged that the YSRC activists tried to demolish huts of poor families in Gandhi Girijan Colony in Nellore. Lokesh on Sunday tweeted that the YSRC activists were resorting to attacks against the TDP cadre and that the ruling party members demolished the houses of the poor people in Nellore. In reply, Anil tweeted @naralokesh Dec 2017 120 houses demolished 151 families dragged to roads, R&R has not been done yet. When their lives didn’t matter to TDP, YCP stood for them. You should have at least read the article. One more #BetaTumseNaHopayega moment to @NCBN #PappuForever (sic).

