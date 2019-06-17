Home States Andhra Pradesh

Smart villagers help Andhra Pradesh police nab youth collecting money posing as sub-inspector

Prasad collected Rs 30,000 each from three friends by making them believe that he was SI and promised to get them jobs as home guards.

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ELURU: A youth, who works in a hotel in Vijayawada, duped his friends by promising them jobs as home guard. To win their trust, he told them that he got selected as a sub-inspector of police.

However,  his trickery came to an end when he went to his native village in police uniform. The villagers grew suspicious as to how a person, who discontinued degree, could get an SI post. The news spread across the village and finally reached the ears of local police.

B Valli Prasad (20) of Gollapalem village in Chipurupalli Mandal of Vizianagaram district joined a private degree college in 2017 and developed friendship with three others K Swamy, Bhanu and Prakash all natives of Bhimavaram. Prasad discontinued studies and left for Vijayawada where he started work in a hotel. He, however, was in touch with his college friends and made them believe that he landed SI job.

When they sought Prasad’s help, he collected Rs 30,000 each from the trio and promised to get them jobs as home guards. After some days, they realised that they were duped by their friend and lodged a complaint with the Bhimavaram police.

Without knowing this, Prasad went to his village in police uniform raising doubts among the people. Police picked up Prasad and later handed him over to Bhimavaram police where he was booked.

