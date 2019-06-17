Teachers should utilise technology to develop students, says IISc Prof N Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: N Balakrishnan, scientist from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has called upon teachers to utilise technology to develop a knowledge pool among students.

Addressing the valedictory of a capacity building workshop for teachers organised by Society for Integrated Development and Research (SIDAR) in association with Dr L Bullayya College and Prism College on Sunday, Dr Balakrishnan said even political power can be challenged, but not power of knowledge.

He said machine learning and artificial intelligence have brought about revolutionary changes; there are cars without drivers and flights without pilots now. But it is difficult to replace a teacher. It is also important for teachers to update their skills through research instead of just flipping through a book before attending a class.

He said a search engine such as Google has certain limitations, it can only provide information that has been posted, while a teacher can go beyond and explain to students in detail. With adequate support of technology, teachers in a remote village can make students greatest scientists of the country, he added.

Former Rector of Andhra University and Centre for Policy Studies director Prasanna Kumar said the academicians should improvise their teaching skills and it should be a continuous exercise.

Self-discipline is the most important factor for teachers, he said, adding they should re-orient their skills so as to improve academic standards of their wards. The workshop addressed concerns and issues faced by teachers. There was focus on students’ psychology and new teaching methodologies.