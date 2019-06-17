Telangana CM KCR to offer prayers at Durga temple in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will offer special prayers at Kanaka Durga temple on Monday.

This is the second time in a month that he is visiting the city. Last time, he came to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to the official announcement by the Telangana CMO, KCR will arrive at Gannavaram Airport at 12.50 pm on Monday.

He will visit Kanaka Durga temple and offer special prayers between 1.45 pm to 2.15 pm, after which he will meet CM Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Tadepalli residence to invite him for the inauguration of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project on June 21.