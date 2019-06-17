Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two sand reaches open for public until new sand policy in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government had given directions to all Collectors to ensure supply of sand from the notified reaches to the public.

Collector D Muralidhar Reddy issued orders allowing public to get sand from two sand reaches in the East Godavari district.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In view of the total ban imposed on sand mining pending formulation of new sand policy, Collector D Muralidhar Reddy issued orders allowing public to get sand from two sand reaches in the district.

The Collector said that a total ban on lifting free sand was imposed by the State government on June 11. He further said that the State government had given directions to all Collectors to ensure supply of sand from the notified reaches to the public until a new policy was framed.

Pillanka reach-1 in Tallarevu mandal and Tadipudi reach in Atreyapuram mandal were permitted to supply sand to public in East Godavari district. The public are requested to get sand from these two reaches only and lifting sand from other reaches would attract penal action.

