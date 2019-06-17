Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vigilance officials seize illegally stored seeds worth Rs 91.13 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

The V&E officials collected seed samples for analysis and vowed to take action against traders after receiving laboratory report.

Published: 17th June 2019 08:04 AM

Vigilance and Enforcement department regional officer T Sobha Manjari during a raid on a seed processing unit in Guntur district on Sunday.

Vigilance and Enforcement department regional officer T Sobha Manjari during a raid on a seed processing unit in Guntur district on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department regional officer T Sobha Manjari along with agriculture department officials conducted raids on seed processing units in Guntur district on Sunday and seized illegally-stored seeds worth Rs91.13 lakh.

The officials conducted raids on Siddhartha Seeds at Bonthapadu village in Guntur Rural mandal and seized 17 quintals of ICPL 85063 red gram variety seed worth Rs85,000 that were stored without valid documents.

They also seized 1,400 quintals of red gram, black gram, green gram and black sesame seeds worth Rs89 lakh. After the seizure, the officials directed the traders to stop selling the seeds to farmers and to produce authentic records.

Later, the officials conducted raids on National Biotech Seeds in Auto Nagar, Guntur city and seized 17 quintals of illegally-stored LGG 460 variety of green gram seeds worth Rs1.28 lakh. They collected samples for analysis and vowed to take action against traders after receiving laboratory report. DSP PV Subba Reddy and others participated in the raids.

